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WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
24.06.26 | 16:26
61,42 Euro
+0,59 % +0,36
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EURO STOXX 50
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61,1461,1616:46
0,0000,00016:32
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LONGi Becomes an Official Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026

The world's No.1 solar module maker meets the world's fastest marathon

Widely acknowledged as the world's fastest course, the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has hosted countless world records, driving the sport ever nearer to the once-unthinkable two-hour barrier. It is, above all, about human potential.

LONGi is driven by the same instinct. Through industry-leading innovation, it sets new benchmarks in cell efficiency, work that has made it the world's No.1 solar module manufacturer (Wood Mackenzie, 2026).

That shared pursuit is captured in the partnership theme, "Power the Limitless", a drive to push beyond boundaries on the course and in the lab.

"The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON represents excellence, endurance and global inspiration. Those same values drive LONGi's pursuit of innovation. This partnership lets us carry that belief to a global stage and prove that clean energy, like the runners themselves, can always go further."

said Charles Jiang, Vice President, LONGi.

EcoLife brings LONGi's solar technology to European households

Europe remains a defining market in the global energy transition, driven by rising demand for energy independence and sustainability.

EcoLife reflects LONGi's vision for residential energy: a premium home solution combining high-performance solar technology, proven reliability and design-led innovation to help European households generate and use energy more efficiently.

By partnering with an event that draws participants and spectators worldwide, LONGi brings clean energy further into everyday life.

Two partners committed to a sustainable future

Sustainability is a shared commitment. Through its "Solar for Solar" initiative, LONGi is advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Likewise, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON integrates sustainability across environmental, economic and social dimensions, creating lasting value beyond race day.

"The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has always been about what people can achieve when they push past their limits - and, increasingly, about doing it responsibly. In LONGi we have found a partner who shares both: a belief in human potential and a serious record on sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them, and to bring clean energy into one of the world's great sporting moments."

said Christian Jost, CEO of SCC EVENTS, organizer of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON

Details of LONGi's activation will be announced closer to the event.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-becomes-an-official-partner-of-the-bmw-berlin-marathon-2026-302809296.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.