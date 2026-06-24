

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex (PAYX) said, for fiscal 2027, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share to grow in the range of 7% to 9%; and total revenue to grow in the range of 5% to 6%. Management Solutions revenue is anticipated to increase in the range of 5% to 6%. PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue is projected to rise in the range of 6% to 7%.



Fourth quarter net income increased to $420.6 million from $297.2 million, prior year. Earnings per share increased 43% to $1.17. Adjusted net income increased to $474.6 million from $429.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to $1.32. Total revenue was $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter, representing growth of 12%. Management Solutions revenue increased 14% to $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter. Paycor, acquired in April 2025, contributed approximately 8% to Management Solutions revenue growth.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Paychex shares are down 5.09 percent to $93.00.



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