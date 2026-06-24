Eckem Holdings Berhad: Eckem Holdings' IPO Attracts Strong Investor Demand, Public Portion Oversubscribed by 8.09 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a specialty industrial chemical solutions provider in Malaysia, which also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 8.09 times, demonstrating solid investor interest and positive market sentiment towards the Group's future growth.

(From Left) Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Tan Kwang Wah, Managing Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad; Mr. Jack Tan, Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad

To recap, Eckem Holdings' IPO comprises a public issue of 125.00 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 62.50 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 31.25 million Issue Shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 31.25 million Issue Shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible director(s) and employee(s) of the Group through pink form allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI"): 15.63 million Issue Shares or 2.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 46.88 million Issue Shares or 7.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be placed to selected investors.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 62.50 million Offer Shares or 10.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

The Group received a total of 5,152 applications for 284,033,700 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 8.09 times. Of this, 1,645 applications for 81,874,300 Issue Shares were received under the Bumiputera public portion (oversubscribed by 4.24 times), while the remaining 3,507 applications for 202,159,400 Issue Shares under the other Malaysian public portion recorded an oversubscription of 11.94 times.

All 15.63 million Issue Shares allocated to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI were fully taken up, following the application of clawback and reallocation provisions. The 31.25 million Issue Shares allocated to Eligible Persons under Pink Form Allocations were also fully subscribed. Meanwhile, the 46.88 million Issue Shares made available to selected investors by way of private placement and the 62.50 million Offer Shares made available to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI via private placement were fully placed out.

Mr. Tan Khai Jeik (Jack Tan), Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad, said, "We are encouraged by the strong response from investors towards our IPO. The positive reception reflects the market's confidence in Eckem Holdings' established presence within the specialty industrial chemicals sector and our long-standing relationships with industrial customers. With the funds raised, we aim to strengthen our operational infrastructure, expand our production capabilities for our rubber products segment, and further enhance our ability to deliver specialized chemical solutions to support Malaysia's manufacturing ecosystem."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "The strong oversubscription of Eckem Holdings' IPO highlights investor confidence in the Group's business model and growth prospects. With its established track record in specialty industrial chemicals and diversified customer base, Eckem Holdings is well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of Malaysia's industrial and manufacturing sectors. We are pleased to support the Group in its listing journey."

Eckem Holdings is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 3 July 2026.

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ABOUT ECKEM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Based in Malaysia, Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the distribution, sales and application formulation of specialty industrial chemical products, serving downstream industrial users in the manufacturing segment, compounders and resellers. The Group also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, comprising personal care and lifestyle products. Since the establishment of Eckem Sdn Bhd in 2007, Eckem Holdings has built a strong reputation for delivering customized specialty industrial chemical solutions, reliable supply and technical support that enhance customers' production processes. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its operational capabilities and expand its market presence to support the growing demand for specialty industrial chemical products within Malaysia's industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.eckem.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Eckem Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Mandy Tan

Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Eckem Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/eckem-holdings-ipo-attracts-strong-investor-demand-public-portion-oversubscribed-by-8.09-1181703