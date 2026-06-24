L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received two Foreign Military Sales orders for Falcon systems to support Germany's Digitalization Land Based Operations (D-LBO) and special operations forces requirements.

"The battle-tested Falcon systems will enhance German forces' secure, interoperable communications with European Union and NATO allies," said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "These software-defined systems and robust waveforms will give German soldiers and special operators more reliable connectivity under any circumstance in all regions of the world with the flexibility to add capability, as needed, through simple software updates."

The new orders are expected to be delivered this year, continuing the company's decades-long support of the German armed forces. L3Harris received multiple orders under the D-LBO program. L3Harris will continue providing its German customer with in-region support and expertise.

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L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jason Simpson

Communications Spectrum Dominance

Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com

603-400-9285



Sara Banda

Corporate

Media@L3Harris.com

321-306-8927