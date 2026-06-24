Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured access to a new Hydracore HC5000 diamond drill ("HC5000") and related support equipment for its planned 2026 exploration programs in Yukon and Nunavut.

Key Highlights

Secured dedicated access to a Hydracore HC5000 helicopter-portable diamond core drill for the 2026 exploration season.

Drill to be initially deployed at Guardian's fully permitted Mount Cameron Silver-Zinc-Lead Project in Yukon.

Following completion of the Yukon program, the HC5000 is expected to be utilized at the Sun Dog Project in Nunavut, subject to receipt of required permits and approvals.

Dedicated drill capacity provides increased operational flexibility, improved scheduling certainty, and enhanced cost control across multiple exploration programs.

Compact, helicopter-portable design is well suited for remote exploration projects in northern Canada.

Commercial arrangement reviewed and approved by Guardian's independent directors and determined to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The HC5000 is a versatile, helicopter-portable diamond core drill designed for remote mineral exploration projects. The drill is capable of completing deep exploration holes while maintaining a compact footprint, making it particularly well suited for Guardian's projects located in northern Canada where access and logistics are critical considerations.



Figure 1: Hydracore HC5000 diamond drill



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Securing dedicated drill capacity is expected to provide Guardian with increased operational flexibility, improved scheduling certainty, and enhanced cost control across multiple exploration programs. The Company believes this arrangement will support the advancement of its growing portfolio of exploration assets while reducing reliance on third-party contractor availability during peak exploration seasons.

Graydon Kowal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Exploration Inc., commented: "Securing dedicated drill capacity is an important milestone as we prepare for our 2026 exploration season. Access to the Hydracore HC5000 provides Guardian with greater flexibility in scheduling and mobilization while supporting the efficient execution of our exploration programs. We are particularly excited to advance our fully permitted Mount Cameron Project in Yukon and continue building momentum across our northern exploration portfolio."

The Company intends to initially deploy the HC5000 drill at its fully permitted Mount Cameron Silver-Zinc-Lead Project in Yukon, where Guardian received a Class 3 Exploration Permit from the Yukon Government, as announced on May 4, 2026. The permit authorizes diamond drilling and related exploration activities at the project. Following completion of the Yukon program, the drill is expected to be mobilized to the Company's Sun Dog Project in Nunavut, subject to the receipt of all required permits and regulatory approvals.

The Company continues to advance planning for its 2026 exploration programs and will provide additional updates regarding mobilization, contractor engagement, survey activities, and drilling operations as these milestones are achieved.

Engagement with Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation

The Mount Cameron Property is located within the Traditional Territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation ("NCND"). Guardian recognizes the importance of maintaining a respectful and collaborative relationship with NCND as exploration activities advance.

The Company is committed to ongoing engagement and communication with NCND regarding planned exploration programs and project development activities. Guardian intends to work collaboratively with NCND to support responsible mineral exploration, including consideration of local employment, contracting and training opportunities where appropriate, protection of cultural heritage resources, respect for traditional land use, and adherence to environmental stewardship best practices.

Guardian looks forward to continuing constructive dialogue with NCND and exploring opportunities to create long-term benefits for local communities while advancing the Mount Cameron Project in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Related Party Disclosure

The HC5000 drill and certain support equipment referenced in this release are owned by a private equipment company controlled by Graydon Kowal, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The equipment company acquired the HC5000 drill from Hydracore Drills Ltd. ("Hydracore") and has made the drill available for Guardian's planned 2026 exploration programs. Guardian has entered into a commercial arrangement for the use of the drill and related equipment during the 2026 exploration season. The Company's independent directors reviewed and approved the arrangement and determined that the terms are reasonable and in the best interests of Guardian and its shareholders.

About the Mount Cameron Project

The Mount Cameron Project is a silver-zinc-lead exploration property located in central Yukon. The project hosts multiple prospective targets and benefits from established access and infrastructure relative to many northern exploration projects. Guardian believes the property possesses significant exploration potential and represents a key component of the Company's 2026 exploration strategy.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of highly prospective exploration assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's portfolio includes projects prospective for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and critical minerals located in Yukon, Nunavut, and Alaska.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.

"Graydon Kowal"

Graydon Kowal

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Guardian Exploration Inc.