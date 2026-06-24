CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud delivers further immediate capacity for European customers

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI, today announced a co-location agreement with Conapto, a provider of scalable, secure, and sustainable data centers. The arrangement encompasses two campuses in Stockholm, with initial capacity already online at Stockholm 4 South. Both campuses will be powered by renewable energy sources. The Stockholm deployment will provide AI innovators with access to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform, designed specifically for the demands of modern AI workloads. CoreWeave Cloud combines high-performance compute, networking, storage and software orchestration to help customers scale AI development and deployment. The partnership extends CoreWeave's ability to serve customers across Europe and reflects the disciplined approach the business is taking as it expands its international footprint.

This capacity, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture and NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platforms connected with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand, further expands CoreWeave's European footprint, as demand from AI labs, enterprises, and developers building at scale across the continent continues to accelerate. As AI moves from experimentation to production, customers across Europe require high-performance infrastructure that is readily available and can match the pace of their workloads. This announcement also continues CoreWeave's track record of servicing its European customers with the latest available technology.

"Sweden has been central to CoreWeave's European strategy since our first continental investment," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer, CoreWeave. "Conapto's local expertise and sustainable energy profile allows us to provide our customers what they need: urgent high performance AI compute with the reliability and environmental credentials that enterprise AI deployments demand."

"We're excited to partner with CoreWeave to support the rapidly growing demand for their AI cloud platform," says Håkan Björklund, CEO, Conapto. "CoreWeave is at the forefront of AI innovation, and we're proud to provide the resilient, high-density infrastructure needed to power their next phase of growth. Combined with our commitment to 100 percent renewable energy and heat recovery to Stockholm's district heating network, this partnership demonstrates how advanced AI infrastructure and sustainability can go hand in hand."

CoreWeave and Conapto will participate at the Tech Arena at Almedalen on 25 June, contributing to discussions on Sweden's growing role in AI infrastructure and Europe's evolving AI capacity requirements.

Nine of the 10 leading foundation model providers are leveraging CoreWeave to stay at the frontier of AI. As of March 31, 2026, CoreWeave operates 49 data centres globally, with more than 1GW of active power and over 3.5GW of contracted power supporting AI workloads at scale. The Conapto agreement brings CoreWeave's sites in Europe to eight.

CoreWeave's AI cloud delivers performance at every stage of the AI lifecycle, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark resultsin inferenceand training, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Conapto

Conapto provides scalable, secure and sustainable data center colocation for companies to produce and deliver digital services. With four data centers and its headquarters in Stockholm, Conapto delivers reliable hybrid IT infrastructure designed for high performance, energy efficiency and long-term scalability enabling the next generation of digital services. Learn more at www.conapto.com.

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Media Contact: press@coreweave.com