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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 20:24
260,70 Euro
+0,66 % +1,70
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260,65260,9020:25
260,75260,8520:25
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 20:02 Uhr
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GVA Management: Plaintiff Drops All Claims Against GVA-Affiliated Defendant in Apple Creek Litigation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / GVA Real Estate Group, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today took note that the plaintiff in the J.A. Apple Creek litigation has voluntarily dismissed every claim it brought against GVA's Gillis St. Holding, one of the primary defendants in the case. GVA maintains that the dismissal was expected because, according to the company, no supporting documentation was presented at any stage.

Background

J.A. Apple Creek, LLC sued Gillis, co in July 2025. The properties at the center of the dispute were among those affected by the series of federal funds rate hikes that began in 2022.

Withdrawal of Claims

In a Notice of Nonsuit, Without Prejudice, filed June 1, 2026, J.A. Apple Creek dismissed all of its claims and causes of action against 4314 Gillis St. Holding 2, LLC, a GVA-affiliated defendant, ending the plaintiff's case against that entity.

"After agreeing to sell the property and securing a $16.2m offer that would have returned 230% on their investment, the plaintiff refused to sell and is currently trying to sue," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA.

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

Contact:

Michael Oberrender
512.497.0797
moberrender@gvamgt.com

SOURCE: GVA Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/plaintiff-drops-all-claims-against-gva-affiliated-defendant-in-apple-creek-litigation-1180920

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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