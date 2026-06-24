Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, reported results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

"Fiscal 2026 marked Burcon's transition from technology development to commercial execution," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Burcon. "During the year, we commissioned our production facility, achieved first commercial production and sales across our pea, canola and fava protein platforms, secured commercial agreements and expanded our customer pipeline. We also experienced growing commercial adoption of our protein ingredients, reflected in increasing sales activity and customer engagement across multiple food and beverage categories. We believe these milestones demonstrate the scalability of our commercialization platform."

Fiscal 2026 Operational Highlights

During fiscal 2026, Burcon achieved several significant milestones that advanced the commercialization of its plant protein platform, including:

Successfully integrated Burcon's proprietary protein extraction and purification technologies into the commercial-scale production facility in Galesburg, Illinois;

Completed the commissioning and startup of the Galesburg production facility;

Achieved first commercial production and sales of Peazzaz pea protein, Puratein C canola protein and FavaPro fava protein;

Achieved double-digit sequential growth in ingredient sales during last two quarters of fiscal 2026;

Advanced a commercial pipeline consisting of more than 200 customer projects under evaluation; and

Completed a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $4.0 million.

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, Burcon:

Surpassed 30 customers purchasing Burcon ingredients;

Completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures, raising an additional $2.9 million in gross proceeds; and

Extended the maturity date of the first tranche of the senior secured loan with Large Scale Investments Limited to December 17, 2026.

Management Commentary

Retirement of Randy Willardsen

Burcon also announced the retirement of Randy Willardsen, who has served as Senior Vice President, Process since 2001.

"Randy has played an important role in the development of Burcon's protein technologies and most recently in the successful commissioning of our Galesburg production facility," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board and the entire Burcon team, I thank Randy for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Willardsen will continue to support Burcon as a consultant as the Company advances its production capacity expansion initiatives.

Senior Secured Loan Amendment

On June 24, 2026, Burcon and Large Scale Investments Limited ("Lender") agreed to extend the maturity date of the first tranche under the loan agreement dated June 20, 2022 between the two parties. The maturity date of the first tranche has been extended to December 17, 2026. As well, as of June 24, 2026, the interest payable on the principal balance outstanding under the first tranche has been amended to fifteen percent (15%) per annum.

Large Scale Investments Limited is wholly-owned by Firewood Elite Limited ("Firewood"), an insider and related party of Burcon. Firewood currently indirectly holds 1,867,197 common shares of Burcon ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 14.71% of the outstanding Common Shares. In addition, Mr. Alan Chan, a director of Burcon, is also a director of Firewood and the Lender, respectively. The Loan is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Burcon is relying on the exemption available under Section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101 minority shareholder approval requirement. Additionally, the Loan is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 since it is a related party transaction under section (j) of the "related party transaction" definition of MI 61-101. The Loan Agreement was approved by the independent members of the board of directors of Burcon, with Mr. Alan Chan abstaining from the vote. Burcon will file a material change report containing the prescribed disclosure under MI 61-101 on or before July 4, 2026.

Financial Results (in Canadian dollars)

In the year ended March 31, 2026, Burcon generated revenue of $2.3 million, which represents an approximately 494% increase in revenues from the prior year. The increase in revenue is a result of protein sales and the provision of contract manufacturing services at the Galesburg production facility.

In fiscal 2026, the Company launched commercial production of its plant proteins at the Galesburg production facility and continued to scale production and sales. The Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $9.2 million as compared to $5.5 million in the same period in the prior year and a net loss of $14.3 million or $1.12 per share, as compared to $8.3 million or $1.06 per share in the prior year. The increases in net cash used in operating activities and net loss were driven by the $8.5 million increase in cost of sales, which encompasses startup and commissioning costs and ongoing production costs of the Galesburg facility. This increase was partially offset by increased revenues, a 65% decrease in research and development expenditures and a 23% decrease in general and administrative expenditures from the comparable period as the Company focused its efforts on commercialization and production at the Galesburg facility.

As at March 31, 2026, Burcon had $1.0 million of cash and had a negative working capital of $10.6 million. The working capital deficiency is primarily driven by the current nature of the senior secured loan, whereby the lender is a related party and Burcon's largest shareholder. The Company has a further $3.0 million of undrawn capacity on the second tranche of the senior secured loan, which matures on December 17, 2026. Subsequent to March 31, 2026, Burcon closed the third and final tranche of its private placement of convertible debentures raising gross proceeds of $2.9 million whereby the Company received net cash proceeds of $2.35 million after offsetting $546,678 of amounts due to an entity related to an insider subscriber.

For full details on the Company's financial results, refer to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 and management's discussion and analysis for such period filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Burcon will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday June 24, 2026 at 5:00pm ET.

A link to the webcast of the conference call is available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Wednesday June 24, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-800-717-1738

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 32594

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

http://www.burcon.ca/

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz pea proteins, FavaProTM fava proteins and Puratein canola proteins, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

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Source: Burcon NutraScience Corporation