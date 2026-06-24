

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube has come to an agreement with a Florida teenager who accused the platform of being deliberately made to be addictive. This is another legal hurdle for social media companies that are under increasing pressure concerning their effects on kids' mental health.



The 15-year-old, referred to in court documents as R.K.C., argued that YouTube and similar platforms use features like endless scrolling and autoplay to promote compulsive usage, which can lead to anxiety, lack of sleep, and other mental health struggles. The specifics of the settlement haven't been made public.



A representative from Google, which owns YouTube, mentioned that they resolved the issue peacefully and that the company is committed to creating products that are safe for younger users, along with enhancing parental controls.



R.K.C. is still moving forward with claims against Meta Platforms, TikTok, and Snap Inc., with a trial date set for July 27 in Los Angeles.



This case comes after a significant ruling earlier this year, where a California jury awarded $6 million to a young woman who successfully argued that Meta and YouTube designed their platforms to be addictive for minors.



This lawsuit is part of over a thousand similar cases in California, accusing social media companies of knowingly creating harmful products for young users' mental health.



Google insists that it has spent over a decade working on safety features for younger users, including launching YouTube Kids and improving parental controls.



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