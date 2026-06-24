

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the gains for the fifth consecutive session, the U.S. Dollar value inched higher amid increasing bets from last Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee's projections which indicated a high-interest rate regime through this year.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 101.58, up by 0.19 (or 0.19%) today.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers Association of America revealed that the Purchase Index in the U.S. decreased to 169.70 on June 19 from 170.80 of the previous week.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, sales of new single-family homes nosedived 7.30% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 580,000 in May, the lowest in four months.



According to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the current account deficit widened to a seasonally adjusted $226.8 billion in Q1 2026 from the revised $221.1 billion of Q4 2025. The gap is in stark contrast to the U.S. administration's claims to narrow the margins through tariffs and higher energy exports.



While against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.136, up by 0.20%, against the GBP, it was trading at 1.317, up by 0.28%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 161.814, down by 0.15%; the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.812, down by 0.34%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.423, down by 0.17%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.690, up by 0.23%.



Marking its first decline since August, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Australia decreased 0.70% in May over the previous month. The annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 4.00% in May from 4.20% in April, coming in below expectations of 4.40% but remaining above the central bank's 2.00% to 3.00% target range. The CPI decreased to 102.09 in May from 102.80 in April.



The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran last week has resulted in brisk shipping traffic across the Persian Gulf, thereby driving crude oil prices down.



Today, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran has agreed to keep the strait open with no toll or any other fee collection for all ships passing through the strait.



In the U.S., last week, the Fed announced holding the interest rates in the 3.50% to 3.75% range citing inflationary pressures.



The Federal Open Market Committee's Summary of Economic Projections (or Dot Map) indicating where the interest rates may travel in the future hinted at a more hawkish stance.



As predictions indicate that inflation would stay elevated, nine Fed officials projected a rate hike in 2026 while eight expected no change with only one member speculating a rate cut.



Since the beginning of this year, the U.S. dollar has so far gained nearly 3.50%. Traders have wound up their bets on any possible Fed rate cut in 2026.



According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are betting on a 34.20% chance of a quarter-basis-point interest rate hike in the upcoming Federal Reserve's meeting on July 28-29 while the bets on rates being held at the current level stand at 65.80%.



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