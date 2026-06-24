

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration is encouraging Meta Platforms (META) to voluntarily submit its artificial intelligence models for federal review.



The request was reportedly made through discussions between government officials and Meta as Washington steps up oversight of advanced AI technologies.



The review process would allow federal agencies to evaluate the capabilities, safety concerns and potential vulnerabilities of powerful AI systems before they are more broadly deployed.



Meta, which introduced its Muse Spark AI model earlier this year, is the only major U.S. AI developer that has not yet completed an agreement to provide government access to its frontier AI models for evaluation. The company said it supports efforts to advance secure and responsible AI development in the United States and is continuing discussions regarding a possible arrangement.



Other leading AI companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI, have already agreed to provide certain models for government testing and national security assessments.



The effort follows a June 2 executive order signed by President Donald Trump that created a voluntary framework allowing AI developers to share advanced models with the government up to 30 days before making them available to trusted partners.



Officials say the program is intended to help identify potential risks, including cybersecurity threats and national security concerns, before powerful AI systems are widely released.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News