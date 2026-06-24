Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported revenue of $10.39 million, compared to $2.84 million in 2024, and a net loss of $9.10 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $59.26 million in 2024. The Company generated negative cash flow from operations of $8.52 million, compared to negative $6.92 million in 2024. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2025 Key Annual Financial Figures

Total Revenue of $10.39 million

Net Loss of $9.10 million

Cash flow from operations of -$8.52 million

The fourth quarter of 2025 marked a turning point for the Company, both from an operational standpoint and a revenue standpoint, with the return of full-scale activity on its GoldRiver supply-chain platform in China thanks to an agreement with a prominent real estate development group. $10.08 million of the Company's total revenue of $10.39 million for the year was generated in the quarter due in large part to that agreement. In addition to helping make a significant contribution to the Company's revenue, the new relationship allowed the Company to begin gathering important data on the Chinese real estate development and construction sectors, which the Company believes will enrich its macroeconomic data product offering now planned for launch in 2026.

The launch of the Company's data product offering was originally expected by the end of 2025 but had to be postponed. The delay came primarily as a result of the failure-to-file cease trade order placed on the Company's securities by the Ontario Securities Commission in May 2025, which hampered the Company's financing activities for virtually the entire year. Although the Company was unable to invest in all of the necessary activities to commercialize its data product offering in 2025, noticeable improvements were made to the Cubeler Business Development Platform, through which the Company gathers the data from which the data products are derived, during the year.

Q4 2025 Operating Highlights

Some of Tenet's important achievements during the fourth quarter of 2025 to help bring the Company closer to its intended objective of becoming the global custodian of private SME data and leverage AI to become a global leader in business and economic intelligence include the following:

Framework agreement with Chinese real estate development group to supply products and equipment for the group's projects through the Company's GoldRiver supply-chain product procurement platform.

General improvements and enhancements to several modules of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, including a dedicated page to allow members to easily manage their network and connections; advanced filters to allow members to find companies, discussion forums or business opportunities that may be of interest; the ability to run ad campaigns targeting viewer location, industry and demographics; support for 5 different ad formats, including video; and the implementation of monthly member polls and surveys to the Insights modules.

Full details of the Company's 2025 financial results and outlook for 2026 can be found in the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics and COVID-19; legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Tenet with securities regulators in Canada. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302791

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.