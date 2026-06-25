

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alpex Acquisition Corp. (ALPXU) Thursday said that it has priced its Initial Public Offering or IPO of 10 million units at $10.00 per unit, with trading expected to begin on the Nasdaq on June 25. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-fourth of a Class A ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination, the company said in an official statement.



The blank-cheque acquisition company said that each whole warrant is exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Upon separate trading, the shares, warrants, and rights are expected to trade under the symbols ALPX, ALPXW, and ALPXR, respectively.



Alpex Acquisition said that D. Boral Capital LLC is the sole book-running manager for the IPO. The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional units to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on June 26, subject to customary closing conditions, the company added.



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