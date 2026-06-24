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WKN: A42BMN | ISIN: US26614N2018 | Ticker-Symbol: 6D8
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 22:30 Uhr
16 Leser
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DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.