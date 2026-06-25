

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - OCI Global NV (OCINY.PK, OCI.AS), a Dutch chemical company, confirmed that it has received an unsolicited proposal from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited about its intention to launch a voluntary all-cash public offer for all OCI shares at EUR 4.10 and a dividend per share.



OCI has evaluated NNS' proposals for a voluntary all-cash offer and has considered it against alternative scenarios, including a solvent wind-down.



The board of OCI maintains that the transaction with Orascom Construction PLC (ORAS) represents a compelling strategic outcome for OCI and its stakeholders, even when certain shareholders expressed a preference for a cash exit alternative.



'We note that NNS states that the offer is intended to provide a way out of the impasse surrounding the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction PLC,' OCI said.



OCI concluded that it is in the best interest of OCI minority shareholders that any cash offer includes the possibility for OCI shareholders to participate in the combination with the transaction with Orascom.



OCI, therefore, supports a cash offer of EUR 4.10 per share in a combination transaction with Orascom.



On December 9, 2025, Orascom had announced that it reached a deal with OCI for their proposed combination to establish a scalable, Abu Dhabi-anchored infrastructure and investment platform. The company had offered an exchange ratio of 0.4634 Orascom shares per OCI share.



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