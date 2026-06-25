

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 others injured in twin earthquakes in Venezuela, initial reports say.



The back-to-back earthquakes, having magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit the country's northern coast after 6 PM local time Wednesday.



The tremors could reportedly be felt as far away as Colombian capital Bogota.



Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said La Guaira state, north of capital Caracas, was the worst-affected.



She told reporters that rescue workers from the United States, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and El Salvador are being deployed to quake-hit regions.



Rodríguez has declared a state of national emergency.



Buildings were destroyed across Caracas and many people are trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes.



The death toll is feared to increase in the aftermath of the strongest quake to hit Venezuela in more than a century, causing widespread destruction, reports say.



The number of victims could be thousands, according to US Geological Survey.



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