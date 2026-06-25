

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread faster than aid efforts can keep pace, despite significant gains in treatment capacity and growing community engagement.



At a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than a month into the outbreak, frontline responders have expanded care and testing at unprecedented speed, but conditions on the ground remain challenging.



'It's encouraging to see that since the outbreak was first reported five weeks ago, the response has scaled up significantly,' he said.



In just over a month, treatment capacity has grown from fewer than 10 beds to more than 500 across 19 health centres, while laboratory testing capacity has increased from 30 daily tests in the capital Kinshasa to more than 2,000 tests each day across nine laboratories in three provinces.



Tedros said communities are increasingly seeking information and assistance to stay safe.



'More communities are becoming aware of the risks of Ebola and asking for the tools and support to protect themselves.'



More than 100 people have recovered so far, offering hope that early diagnosis and supportive care can save lives.



But the scale of need remains immense. 'There are now 1,094 confirmed cases, with 277 deaths,' Tedros said. 'The outbreak is continuing to move fast.'



Meanwhile, neighboring Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases, with two confirmed deaths.



WHO and partners are now preparing to launch a clinical trial next week in the DRC to test whether two antiviral treatments, MBP134 and remdesivir, can reduce mortality from Bundibugyo virus disease.



'We could save many more lives with therapeutics,' Tedros said.



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