FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective June 22, 2026, that subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on May 15, 2026.

The Company raised gross proceeds of $6,725,400 by issuing 11,208,999 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.60 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.90 per share for a term of three years from the date of issuance. The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Following completion of the Private Placement, the Company has 49,957,066 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for mineral exploration and related expenditures on FireFox's Mustajärvi, Jeesiö and Sarvi projects in northern Finland and general working capital.

Certain directors and officers of the Company purchased a total of 2,910,000 units. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"), exercised their participation right and acquired 1,825,000 units.

The Private Placement to these insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. In connection with these related party transactions, the Company is relying on the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval exemptions of 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the portion of the Private Placement subscribed for by these insiders does not exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

FireFox will pay fees and issue warrants to qualified finders totaling $319,179 in cash, and 265,982 finders warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.90 for 3 years from the date of issuance.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: 778-938-1994

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the expected total financing amounts, terms, and timeframe; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-closes-second-and-final-tranche-of-non-brokered-private-placement-1182098