

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer price inflation increased at the fastest pace since late 2022 in May on higher energy prices, the statistical office INE said Thursday.



Producer prices increased 10.5 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 8.5 percent increase seen in April. The latest growth was the fastest since December 2022.



Data showed that the increase was primarily driven by the 28.2 percent surge in energy prices. This was followed by 6.1 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.



Prices of capital and consumer goods grew 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation halved to 1.0 percent from April's 2.0 percent, data showed.



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