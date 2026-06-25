

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to more than a 1-year high of 1.1324 against the euro and near a 7-month high of 1.3140 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to near an 11-month high of 0.8139 against the franc and a 2-day high of 161.84 against the yen.



If the currency rises further, 1.12, 1.30, 0.84 and 161.9 are seen as its next upside target levels against the euro, the pound, the franc and the yen, respectively.



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