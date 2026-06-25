Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
25.06.26 | 14:26
12,510 Euro
+1,17 % +0,145
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,55512,56514:42
12,54512,55514:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 11:12 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia to provide intelligent connectivity for Finnish Border Guard counter-drone initiative nationwide

Press Release
Nokia to provide intelligent connectivity for Finnish Border Guard counter-drone initiative nationwide

  • Nokia Defense joins Finnish-Nordic consortium to strengthen counter-UAS border security
  • Secure, scalable connectivity enables real-time threat detection and interoperable mission-critical operations across land and sea

25 June 2026
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced its participation in a new industrial consortium led by the Finnish Border Guard to develop the next-generation counter-drone capabilities for patrol vehicles and boats. Nokia's Defense unit will help support border security duties, surveillance, protection of territorial integrity and the safeguarding of critical infrastructure by providing an intelligent network solution that enables secure, high-performance connectivity, real-time data exchange and interoperability across systems.

The initiative supports the Finnish Border Guard's goal of building a sovereign, integrated counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and threat detection capability to be deployed nationwide. By connecting platforms, sensors and command-and-control systems, the solution is designed to deliver enhanced real-time situational awareness and enable faster, more coordinated responses to evolving multi-domain threats.

Nokia's role reflects the growing importance of trusted and intelligent connectivity as a foundation for modern defense and border security. As drones become more accessible and widely used, threat detection, sensing and connectivity must work seamlessly to protect personnel, infrastructure and mission effectiveness. Through the consortium, Nokia Defense will work with key partners to support a scalable, future-ready system aligned with national and allied requirements.

"Reliable, secure connectivity is becoming essential to how defense organizations detect, understand and respond to fast-moving threats. By contributing Nokia's intelligent connectivity and sensing technology to this consortium, we are helping build an operational and interoperable solution that gives border authorities the real-time awareness and resilience they need in complex land and maritime environments," said Mikko Hautala, Chief Geopolitical & Government Relations Officer, and Chairman, Nokia Defense.

The Finnish Border Guard initiative includes the procurement and deployment of evaluation platforms, connectivity and sensing capabilities, and system integration. The solutions will be evaluated during 2027 and early 2028.

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Web Page: Defense communications

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office:
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.