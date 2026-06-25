Nokia Oyj: Nokia to provide intelligent connectivity for Finnish Border Guard counter-drone initiative nationwide

Press Release

Nokia to provide intelligent connectivity for Finnish Border Guard counter-drone initiative nationwide

Nokia Defense joins Finnish-Nordic consortium to strengthen counter-UAS border security

Secure, scalable connectivity enables real-time threat detection and interoperable mission-critical operations across land and sea

25 June 2026

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced its participation in a new industrial consortium led by the Finnish Border Guard to develop the next-generation counter-drone capabilities for patrol vehicles and boats. Nokia's Defense unit will help support border security duties, surveillance, protection of territorial integrity and the safeguarding of critical infrastructure by providing an intelligent network solution that enables secure, high-performance connectivity, real-time data exchange and interoperability across systems.

The initiative supports the Finnish Border Guard's goal of building a sovereign, integrated counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and threat detection capability to be deployed nationwide. By connecting platforms, sensors and command-and-control systems, the solution is designed to deliver enhanced real-time situational awareness and enable faster, more coordinated responses to evolving multi-domain threats.

Nokia's role reflects the growing importance of trusted and intelligent connectivity as a foundation for modern defense and border security. As drones become more accessible and widely used, threat detection, sensing and connectivity must work seamlessly to protect personnel, infrastructure and mission effectiveness. Through the consortium, Nokia Defense will work with key partners to support a scalable, future-ready system aligned with national and allied requirements.

"Reliable, secure connectivity is becoming essential to how defense organizations detect, understand and respond to fast-moving threats. By contributing Nokia's intelligent connectivity and sensing technology to this consortium, we are helping build an operational and interoperable solution that gives border authorities the real-time awareness and resilience they need in complex land and maritime environments," said Mikko Hautala, Chief Geopolitical & Government Relations Officer, and Chairman, Nokia Defense.

The Finnish Border Guard initiative includes the procurement and deployment of evaluation platforms, connectivity and sensing capabilities, and system integration. The solutions will be evaluated during 2027 and early 2028.

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