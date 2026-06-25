

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 3-day low of 161.90 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 161.57.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 184.03 and 199.68 from early highs of 183.53 and 198.93, respectively.



The yen dropped to Wednesday's low of 213.55 against the pound, from an early high of 212.81.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 111.74, 91.44 and 113.77 from early highs of 111.38, 91.10 and 113.56, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the greenback, 185.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the franc, 214.00 against the pound, 113.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



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