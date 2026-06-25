Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has been mobilized to its flagship Arthington discovery, marking the next phase of the Company's district-scale 2026 exploration strategy along the highly prospective 16km Monterra Trend at the Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The program is designed to grow Arthington both at depth and along strike, as well as tightening the drill density to increase confidence in the geological model and support planned mineral resource estimation.

The 3,000m drilling program will build on a discovery that has already returned significant gold intersections in 37 of 39 holes drilled to date (Map 1), with high-grade intervals of up to 55.9 g/t Au. The 6,836m of drilling completed by Zodiac Gold at Arthington has already demonstrated strong continuity of mineralized zones and drill testing along strike will push into the +3km area west of the Arthington discovery, where only limited drilling has been completed to date (Map 2). Drilling will also test the down-dip continuity of interpreted zones which have demonstrated strong grade and thickness nearer to surface. Together, depth extension and strike extension represent the two clearest paths to materially growing the scale of the Arthington discovery.





Map 1: Arthington discovery results with interpreted mineralized zones at the Arthington target (2025 Phase 3 drilling highlighted)

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Map 2: Location of Arthington within the 16km Monterra Trend

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Key Highlights of the Exploration Program:

Proven Track Record at Arthington: Prior systematic exploration by Zodiac Gold at Arthington includes 6,836 metres of diamond drilling and 2,369 metres of trenching. This rigorous work has demonstrated strong continuity of mineralized zones, with significant intersections in 37 of 39 drill holes to date - an exceptional hit rate for an early-stage, greenfield discovery. Drilling has predominantly tested an 850-metre portion of the overall 4km soil anomaly at Arthington, leaving the majority of the system open along strike.

Wide Zones with High-Grade Intervals: Past drilling at Arthington has returned compelling near-surface mineralization, including wide intervals with high-grade gold: 18.00 metres at 4.67 g/t Au (including 1.00 metre at 55.90 g/t Au) 9.65 metres at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3.00 metres at 20.36 g/t Au) 6.00 metres at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3.00 metres at 20.45 g/t Au) 25.90 metres at 2.10 g/t Au (including 9.14 metres at 4.20 g/t Au)

Significant Along-Strike Expansion Potential: Limited drilling and trenching completed to the west of the Arthington discovery has already demonstrated significant potential within the remaining +3km of gold-in-soil anomalism - ground the upcoming program is designed to test. 1.1km to the west of the Arthington discovery, ADD031 returned 1.05m at 8.98 g/t Au and 7m at 0.33 g/t Au. The sampling of 13 trenches to the west of the Arthington discovery returned grades up to 32.8 g/t Au. These early results suggest that the mineralized system could extend well beyond the area drilled to date, underscoring the potential to materially expand the footprint of the deposit along strike.

Unlocking the 16km Monterra Trend: Arthington anchors the newly defined Monterra Trend, a district-scale, 16-kilometre gold-in-soil corridor with significant hard rock and alluvial artisanal workings, stretching from the Arthington discovery in the northwest, through the Ben Ben and Feh Feh targets, to the Youth Camp target in the southeast - providing Zodiac Gold with multiple target areas along a 16km anomalous trend.

Advancing Multiple Targets Simultaneously: While the Company awaits the latest batch of assay results from the 3,542 metres of diamond drilling across 20 holes completed to date at the Ben Ben target, the inaugural drilling at the Youth Camp target will be launched in early July. Initial drilling at Ben Ben intersected near-surface, shallow dipping mineralized zones with high-grade gold intervals - demonstrating that the Monterra Trend's potential extends well beyond Arthington - with standout intersections including: 14.85 metres at 1.55 g/t Au from 51.4m (BDD005), including 0.80 metres at 13.15 g/t Au from 60.1m, and 1.05 metres at 4.09 g/t Au from 55.45m 2.04 metres at 5.69 g/t Au from 43.96m (BDD002), including 0.79 metres at 13.95 g/t Au from 45.21m 7.37 metres at 1.95 g/t Au from 23.4m (BDD006), including 0.63 metres at 11.20 g/t Au from 24.37m 17.65 metres at 0.81 g/t Au from 33m (BDD009), including 1.00 metre at 3.39 g/t Au from 33m



"Mobilizing a drill rig to Arthington is a key milestone in the execution of our 2026 exploration strategy along the 16-kilometre Monterra Trend," stated David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "This program is designed to grow Arthington in two directions at once - testing the at-depth continuity of the high-grade zones we have already defined, while pushing along strike into more than three kilometres of almost untested gold-in-soil anomalism to the west. With significant intersections in 37 of 39 holes drilled to date, Arthington has proven itself as a robust, continuous system; this program is about proving its actual extent. By driving systematic exploration simultaneously across multiple high-priority targets, we are unlocking the true potential of this district-scale system, all while continuing to evaluate and build upon the near-surface success achieved in our recent drilling at Ben Ben. This aggressive, multi-target approach ensures we are efficiently revealing the value of our extensive license package on the Todi Shear Zone."

The Arthington target includes a 4km long gold-in-soil anomaly and is part of the 16km Monterra Trend on the Todi Shear Zone. The Arthington discovery, where Zodiac Gold has drilled 6,836 metres, has a strike length of 850m along a northwest trend, encompassing two hard rock artisanal mining areas, and remains open both along strike and at depth. Drilling results have demonstrated strong continuity of gold mineralization which is hosted in a sheared amphibolite-gniess package. 340m to the west of the Arthington discovery, channel sampling in an artisanal mining pit returned results of 17m at 0.7 g/t Au, including 4m at 1.99 g/t Au and 1m at 1.47 g/t Au. Trench AT-13, 1.1km to the west of the Arthington discovery, returned multiple intersections including 1m at 32.8 g/t Au. Follow-up drilling included 1.05m at 8.98 g/t Au and 7m at 0.33 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled delivering high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.