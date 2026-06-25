Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from 24 rock samples collected during the trenching program at the Central Zone at Bald Hill. These samples originate from trenches excavated over approximately 170 meters along the zone. The Central Zone is one of three "New Zones" identified at Bald Hill and is situated approximately 150 meters south of the Main Zone.

Highlights

Assays for grab samples have been received from the Central Zone at Bald Hill.

Samples collected over a strike length of 170 meters during spring trenching program average 4.5% antimony (Sb) with high values up to 20.5% Sb.

The samples also average 0.43 g/t gold (Au) with high values up to 4.72g/t Au.

The Central Zone is located immediately south of the Main Zone.

The Central Zone trends in a Northwest-Southeast direction just 150 meters south of the drilling at the Main Zone.

The Central Zone trend appears connect to the Main Zone. This would extend the footprint of the Main Zone by over 170 meters and give a mineralized length of over 1,000 meters.

Drilling is being conducted in this area at present as part of the ongoing "Regional Exploration Program" to explore beyond the Main Zone.

These results outline a new area of potential for antimony mineralization extending the Main Zone.

Note that these are "grab samples" from the exposed veins in the trenches and may not be representative of the final grade of mineralization in the Central Zone.

The Central Zone is one of the "New Zones" of antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization recently identified by ATMY (see Press Release Dated May 7, 2026). The samples reported in this release were collected from a series of trenches completed this spring along the Central Zone over approximately 170 meters. The mineralization uncovered in the trenching is described as consisting of stibnite occurring within brecciated sediments. It should be noted that this is a similar geologic setting to the Main Zone.

Table 1: Assay Results from Rock Samples from the Central Zone at Bald Hill

Sample Trench Sb % Au g/t As % Ag g/t 2303915 Trench 1 5.31 0.15 2.00 < 0.2 2303916 Trench 1 0.49 0.70 3.41 < 0.2 2303917 Trench 1 4.83 1.06 6.11 0.50 2303936 Trench 1 3.90 0.31 1.61 < 0.2 2303918 Trench 2 0.91 0.02 0.46 < 0.2 2303919 Trench 2 0.06 4.72 5.35 0.40 2303920 Trench 2 0.03 0.19 1.56 < 0.2 2303921 Trench 3 9.07 0.13 1.03 0.30 2303922 Trench 3 0.01 0.09 0.64 < 0.2 2303923 Trench 3 0.01 0.23 0.76 < 0.2 2303924 Road / Trench 4 20.50 0.13 0.83 0.30 2303925 Trench 4W 8.61 0.14 2.55 0.20 2303926 Trench 5 2.99 0.07 1.56 < 0.2 2303927 Trench 5 0.21 0.32 4.07 2.70 2303928 Trench 5 0.25 0.20 0.13 4.80 2303929 Trench 5 8.10 0.12 2.44 1.00 2303938 Trench 5 15.30 0.08 2.14 1.50 2303930 Trench 6 3.60 0.77 6.60 0.30 2303931 Trench 6 0.22 0.20 2.62 < 0.2 2303932 Trench 7 0.03 0.43 2.67 < 0.2 2303933 Trench 8 0.22 0.52 0.49 2.10 2303934 Trench 8 0.03 0.80 5.35 0.60 2303935 Trench 9 19.60 0.08 0.04 0.90 2303937 Trench 10 0.96 0.07 0.37 1.10

Note that these are "grab samples" from the exposed veins in the trenches and may not be representative of the final grade of mineralization. in the Central Zone.

Figure 1: Surface Trace of the Main Zone and Central Zone at Bald Hill.

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Figure 1 shows the surface trace of the known mineralization. The red symbols represent the surface projection of high-grade antimony intersections in drill holes. Yellow lines show the outline of the zone of antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization. The Main Zone is open to the north and south and seems to extend to the Central Zone area where surface sampling in trenches has identified high-grade stibnite mineralization.

The known extent of Antimony-Bearing Mineralization has been defined on surface over 1,000 meters. Drilling is now progressing to expand the Main Zone to the northwest and southeast. Drilling has also commenced on the Central Zone where over 2000 meters of drilling has been completed. The drill core logging has identified antimony-bearing stibnite in breccia similar to the Main Zone over intersected widths up to 37 meters. Assays for the first batches of the samples from Central Zone drilling is presently being completed at Actlabs and results should be available in 3 to 4 weeks.

Figure 2: Trench Locations at Central Zone. Note location of Proposed drill holes in first round of drilling. ATMY trenching outlines are in green. Samples collected are represented by gold stars.

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Mr. James Atkinson, PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources, commented, "The assays from the 2026 spring trench program at the Central Zone have returned very high-grade results. These samples continue to highlight the expanded potential offered by the New Zones from mineralization identified by field staff at Bald Hill. The field staff should be commended for their diligence in exploration and for identifying the expanding potential of the mineralization at Bald Hill.

"We note that these assay values for antimony are similar to previously released results obtained in this area in 2014 (9.2% Sb over 2.6 meters) but show that the mineralized zone is much larger than previously thought.

"Our next drilling program has already begun and will test the extent of mineralization in this and the other recently defined "New Zones."

The Figure 3 below shows the relative location of the explored areas on the Bald Hill Project. On it we can see the location of the Main Zone and the "New Zones" in the northern part of the original claim (4633). Other claims which comprise the property are also identified. A significant amount of the large property (over 3700 hectares) is still to be investigated but preliminary soil sampling on the claim south of the main area has identified three areas with anomalous antimony in soil - SR1 to SR3.

The next phase of exploration will include an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, soil sampling, geological mapping and sampling. Further trenching will be completed in areas of interest along with drilling as appropriate.

Figure 3: Areas of Known and Suspected Antimony Mineralization on the Bald Hill Property. Note: SR1 and SR2 Soil Anomalies are currently being explored by prospecting and geological mapping while trenching has been completed on the Marcus, Central and South Zones.

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QA/QC

Samples are collected in the field and placed in plastic bags which are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold. Actlabs is an internationally certified and ISO compliant assay laboratory. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR+. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Atkinson, CEO and President

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302736

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.