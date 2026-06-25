Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 13:47
49,400 Euro
-0,51 % -0,255
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,33549,92514:30
49,20549,94514:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Production Systems to Support Azule Energy's Greater PAJ Development

  • Subsea horizontal tree systems engineered to support reliable, optimized production in remote, ultra-deepwater environments
  • Agreement expands Baker Hughes' offshore operations in Angola, reinforcing its global subsea tree position

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a significant award from Azule Energy to provide subsea production systems to support safe, efficient operations in Angola's Greater PAJ development.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply its deepwater horizontal tree systems to optimize production in the ultra-deepwater, greenfield development. In addition, the company will supply subsea control modules and intervention workover control systems, along with associated connection, distribution and topside equipment. Baker Hughes will also provide integrated tooling and services to support installation, commissioning and ongoing production performance from its facilities in Angola, leveraging its local supply chain to increase efficiencies.

"Ultra-deepwater developments demand unmatched reliability and performance to ensure that production is safe, efficient and sustained over the life of the field," said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. "By combining Baker Hughes' industry-leading offshore production technology with expertise honed through decades of experience of operating Angola's deepwater fields, we can help Azule optimize production and deliver energy more effectively across Sub-Saharan Africa."

The company's deepwater horizontal tree systems are engineered for ultra-deepwater environments with an operating threshold of up to 10,000 psi and depths of 10,000 feet. The system's modular, configurable design allows for fit-for-purpose configuration and short-cycle deliveries that help accelerate first production and support long-term field performance.

Baker Hughes has extensive experience in Angola's offshore energy sector, and the country is home to its largest subsea installed base in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Delivery of subsea trees is expected to begin in 2027.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Brian Reynolds
+1 346-315-6663
brian.reynolds@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.