

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology company, Thursday announced that it has won an award from Azule Energy to provide subsea production systems to support operations in Angola's Greater PAJ development.



The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.



As per the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply its deep water horizontal tree systems to optimize production in the ultra-deepwater, greenfield development and also provide integrated tooling and services to support installation, commissioning and ongoing production performance from its facilities in Angola, leveraging its local supply chain to increase efficiencies.



The company's deep water horizontal tree systems are engineered for ultra-deepwater environments with an operating threshold of up to 10,000 psi and depths of 10,000 feet, Bajer Hughes added in a statement.



Delivery of subsea trees is expected to begin in 2027.



In pre-market activity, BKR shares were trading at $56.16, down 0.38% on the Nasdaq.



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