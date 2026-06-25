

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command has announced the killing of a senior Islamic State leader in a U.S. airstrike.



Ali Husayn al-'Ulaywi was killed in a precision strike by CENTCOM forces in northwest Syria on June 19, CENTCOM said in a press release.



The air raid was part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland, it added. CENTCOM forces continue to work alongside regional partners.



'CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.'



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