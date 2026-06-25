Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) - Great Western Mining Corporation PLC, a strategic metals exploration and development company, held its Annual General Meeting today and all resolutions were duly passed.

There were eight resolutions of which seven were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and one as a Special Resolution. Voting on all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was conducted by poll and the results are as follows:

Resolution For % Against % Vote Total Vote Total as % of Issued Share Capital Withheld* 1. To receive and adopt the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 14,530,962 99.89 15,629 0.11 14,546,591 3.34 - 2. To authorise the Directors to appoint the auditor and fix remuneration 14,530,962 99.89 15,629 0.11 14,546,591 3.34 - 3. To re-elect Alastair Ford as Director 14,520,962 99.82 25,629 0.18 14,546,591 3.34 - 4. To re-elect Max Williams as Director 14,408,001 99.05 138,590 0.95 14,546,591 3.34 - 5. To elect Edward Loye as Director 14,519,981 99.82 26,610 0.18 14,546,591 3.34 - 6. To increase the share capital of the Company 14,525,653 99.86 20,363 0.14 14,546,016 3.34 575 7. To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 14,333,653 98.54 212,363 1.46 14,546,016 3.34 575 8. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash 14,208,812 97.68 337,204 2.32 14,546,016 3.34 575

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

For further information visit https://www.greatwesternmining.com/, or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides Max Williams, Finance Director greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk J&E Davy Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners Joint Broker Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners Financial PR Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-result-of-agm-1182210