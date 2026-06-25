

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced that up to 80 billion EURO worth of EU-Bonds will be issue in the second half of 2026. This will bring the total planned EU-Bond issuance for 2026 to 180 billion euros, in line with the Commission's earlier indication for the year.



The proceeds will be used to fund EU policy programs financed through borrowing on capital markets. These include disbursements to EU Member States under the NextGenerationEU program, support for Ukraine (including payments under the new Ukraine Support Loan), disbursements under the Security Action for Europe instrument, and contributions to other EU programs.



The Commission said it will continue to carry out all issuances under its unified funding approach, using a mix of long-term and short-term instruments. This approach enables the Commission to meet disbursement needs across the increasing range of policy programs funded by capital market operations, supporting a stable pattern of EU-Bond issuances.



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