

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retailers expect declining sales to continue in July amid weak consumer confidence and rising cost pressures, the Distributive Trades Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



A net 54 percent of retailers said sales volume declined in June compared to -46 percent in May. Economists had forecast improvement to -41 percent.



Further, a balance of 45 percent forecast sales to fall in July.



The survey showed that retail sales for the time of year were judged to be 'poor' in June, marking the greatest decline since January 2024. The corresponding balance slid to -40 percent.



Online retail sales volumes remained flat in June compared to 11 percent reporting an increase in May. A net 37 percent expect internet sales to increase next month.



'Retailers reported a gloomy start to the summer, with sales disappointing relative to seasonal norms to the greatest extent in over two years amid depressed consumer sentiment and rising cost pressures,' CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said.



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