Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research and bioanalytical services, today announced the expansion of its bioanalytical laboratory in Zurich, Switzerland. The investment strengthens Celerion's ability to support increasing global demand for bioanalytical services, providing clients with enhanced capacity, rapid study execution, and access to specialized scientific expertise across complex drug development programs.

"This expansion reflects both the growth of the bioanalytical market and the increasing demand we are seeing from our clients worldwide," said Chad Briscoe Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Global Bioanalytical Services at Celerion. "By investing in both our people and technology, we are expanding our ability to deliver fast, actionable data while maintaining the scientific rigor and quality that are fundamental to successful drug development."

The Zurich laboratory offers a comprehensive range of bioanalytical capabilities, including pharmacokinetic analysis, immunogenicity testing, biomarker assays, biosimilar support, gene therapy analytics, and metabolite profiling. Integrated with Celerion's clinical research units in the United States and United Kingdom, the laboratory enables efficient sample management and rapid delivery of high-quality data to support critical development decisions.

The expansion includes targeted investments in advanced instrumentation and specialized scientific talent, increasing operational capacity while maintaining the high standards of quality, accuracy, and responsiveness that clients expect from Celerion. Located in one of Europe's leading life sciences hubs, the Zurich facility serves as a key component of the company's global bioanalytical network.

Susan Thornton, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Celerion, added, "As therapeutic modalities continue to evolve, our clients need bioanalytical partners that can scale alongside increasingly complex development programs. This investment ensures we remain well-positioned to deliver the expertise, quality, and responsiveness that help accelerate the development of new medicines."

The expanded Zurich laboratory is fully operational and actively supporting new and ongoing clinical and bioanalytical programs, reinforcing Celerion's commitment to advancing drug development through scientific excellence and global collaboration.

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research, offers clients expert-driven services that enable fast, informed decisions in drug development. With over 50 years of experience, Celerion specializes in Phase 1 studies, including first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interactions, cardiac safety, bioequivalence, metabolism, and pharmacokinetics in patient populations. Celerion also provides comprehensive data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. For more information, visit www.celerion.com.

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Contacts:

Michelle Maklas-Baker

Director, Global Marketing

+1 732-306-7804

michelle.maklasbaker@celerion.com