Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) (FSE: VR61) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is announces that it has received a Mines Act Permit and Multi-Year Area-Based ("MYAB") exploration approval from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, Mines Competitiveness and Authorizations Division, for its Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property located approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia.

The approval, which includes Mines Act Permit and Cutting Authorization No. MX-100000825, authorizes mineral exploration activities outlined in the Company's Notice of Work and Reclamation Program and remains in effect until March 31, 2031. The permit provides Maverick with the ability to undertake a broad range of exploration activities, including diamond drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, access trail construction, and related exploration programs designed to advance the Silver Vista Project over a multi-year period.

"This permit represents an important milestone for Maverick as it provides the regulatory framework required for us to systematically advance Silver Vista over the next five years," stated Glen Watson, President and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. "Silver Vista is a large, district-scale silver-copper project with demonstrated mineralization and significant exploration upside. With permitting now secured through March 2031, we can focus on executing our fully funded 2026 program that includes a planned diamond drilling program aimed at expanding known mineralized horizons and testing several high-priority targets. The permit provides the flexibility to undertake multi-year exploration programs and positions Maverick to unlock the broader potential of this highly prospective silver-copper system."

New Claim Granted: The Company also announces that it has received formal confirmation from British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, Mineral Titles Branch that mineral claim #1133268, which was applied for in January 2026, has been granted.

This claim is north of, and contiguous with, the Silver Vista property and is 295.4 hectares in size (see Figure 1).

The Silver Vista property is now comprised of 12 mineral claims and covers 5,134.5 hectares, or 51.35 square kilometres.

Six additional claims that were applied for at that time remain to be granted to the Company.

Figure 1: Silver Vista Claim Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12052/302824_b82cd1a404b9eb84_002full.jpg

About the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property

The Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property is a district-scale, 5,134.5 hectares (12,688 acre), road-accessible exploration project located approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia, within the prolific Skeena Mining Division. The property hosts multiple stratiform, sediment-hosted silver-copper horizons and remains significantly underexplored despite encouraging historical drill results and numerous untested targets.

Historical drilling completed by previous operators intersected broad zones of silver and copper mineralization, including 46 metres grading 48 g/t silver and 0.62% copper, with higher-grade intervals reported within the mineralized zone. Numerous geophysical and geochemical anomalies remain untested.

The historical drilling results referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date Maverick's involvement with the property. A Qualified Person has not independently verified this data, and the Company is not treating the historical results as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The reported interval represents historical drill core length, and true width has not been determined. Additional exploration, including drilling, sampling, and assay verification, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

Source: Norseman Silver Inc. News Release dated December 6, 2021.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302824

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation