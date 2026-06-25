Tata Consultancy Services: TCS goIT Student Competition Celebrates Young Innovators in Toronto

Year-end event marks 12 years of collaboration between TCS and Toronto District School Board

MUMBAI, INDIA, TORONTO, ON, AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540)(NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions and the Toronto District School Board marked the 12th year of their goIT partnership with a culmination event showcasing promising ideas from young innovators. The event on May 20th at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre convened 160 students from six Greater Toronto Area schools who showcased 60 innovation concepts to tackle social and environmental issues affecting their communities.

Students in grades 4 through 12 had the opportunity to share their ideas with industry professionals, receive feedback, and demonstrate their growth as budding innovators, problem solvers, and global citizens. Student concepts addressed such topics as health and well-being, environmental action, and quality education, reflecting how young people connect classroom learning to issues they experience in everyday life.

Fifteen TCS volunteers acted as judges, coordinators, and event leads. Throughout the day, they facilitated mentoring conversations, led breakout sessions, and supported judging activities as students presented their ideas.

"Events like this offer students a chance to present their ideas in a supportive setting where they are taken seriously and seen as problem-solvers and future leaders," said Nicole Jacobs, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for TCS in Canada. "Our volunteers also find it rewarding to create an encouraging experience that enables students to share their thinking, build confidence, and spotlight issues that really matter to them."

The day concluded with a final competition featuring the top-scoring teams in two age categories.

In grades 9-12, the top award went to Oceanus, an app concept created by students Nathan L. and Michael P. that connects users to ocean cleanup drones, rewarding them for collecting trash and allowing them to photograph marine life. The solution aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, and Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. The runner-up was Penguin Prep, a learning app created by Kate T., Nicole Z. and Serena J. which reduces setbacks caused by teacher absences, supporting Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education.

In grades 4-8, the top award went to Renew Zoo, created by Aryana S. and Willa S. The concept focuses on reducing the impact of fast fashion on animal habitat through clothing-mending tutorials and do-it-yourself ideas. It supports Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. The runner-up, called Healthy Goods, was created by Rim K., Sarah B., and Nihal M. to help consumers understand ingredients in everyday products, in support of Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

Across the 60 projects submitted, students explored a variety of societal concerns, from screen time, smoking, and clothing waste, to polluted water and interrupted learning.

The annual goIT culmination event highlights both the longevity of the TCS- Toronto District School Board partnership and the value of connecting students with professionals who can encourage young people to solve problems, while boosting their creativity and confidence.

This year's projects also offered a clear takeaway: students understand the issues shaping their lives, families, and communities-and are anxious to solve them.

Go Innovate Together (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education and career readiness program that connects students aged 6-17 to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Providing the skills, confidence, and mindset to help young people pursue careers of the future, it was launched in 2009 in Cincinnati, Ohio and has since reached more than 300,000 students around the world.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon, with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.?

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-goit-student-competition-celebrates-young-innovators-in-toron-1182246