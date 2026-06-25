American Resources Corporation Announces ReElement Technologies Corporation Joins the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue's Global Trusted Tech Network

ReElement Recognized as a 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award Recipient for Advancing Secure and Sustainable Critical Mineral Supply Chains

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S.-based innovator in rare earth and critical mineral refining, today announced that ReElement has joined the Global Trusted Tech Network of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue ("Krach Institute").

ReElement was also honored as a recipient of the Krach Institute's 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award for its work advancing secure and sustainable critical mineral supply chains. The recognition reflects ReElement's leadership in developing domestic, refining-first capacity for critical materials essential to national defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy security and other strategic industries.

The Krach Institute's Global Trusted Tech Network is a rapidly expanding network of governments, companies, institutions and leaders committed to advancing trusted technologies and strengthening collaboration among free and allied nations. ReElement's participation will help advance the shared objective of building resilient, transparent and diversified critical mineral supply chains that reduce dependence on adversarial sources.

"Building trusted technology requires trusted partners at every stage of the supply chain," commented Michelle Giuda, Chief Executive Officer of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue. "ReElement is exactly the kind of innovator we are proud to welcome into our Global Trusted Tech Network. Their leadership in delivering critical minerals is helping build the trusted foundations needed to secure the technologies that will shape the future and ensure that technology advances freedom."

Mark C. Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies, stated, "Our team is honored to join the Krach Institute's Global Trusted Tech Network and to have been recognized with the 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award. ReElement's refining-first model is designed to help unlock and catalyze a secure critical mineral supply chain by solving one of its most important bottlenecks: commercially viable midstream refining capacity.

"By driving innovation in the midstream, ReElement is able to develop integrated solutions with advanced material science companies, technology providers and allied partners, while also aligning with upstream feedstock sourcing opportunities through American Resources and its broader network. The Krach Institute has proven to be a valuable partner in fostering the type of trusted, cross-border collaboration required to deliver viable supply-chain solutions at scale."

ReElement continues to advance cross-border collaboration among allied nations through previously announced partnerships and commercial relationships with leading international companies, including organizations in South Korea and Japan. These collaborations are intended to combine ReElement's advanced refining platform with trusted feedstock, material science, manufacturing and offtake partners to help establish durable, allied supply chains for critical minerals.

ReElement's proprietary, modular refining platform utilizes advanced chromatography and low-impact chemistry to separate, purify and produce high-purity rare earth and critical mineral products from both recycled and primary feedstocks. The platform is designed to provide a more efficient, flexible and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional refining processes while supporting the domestic production of the materials required by strategic industries.

As previously announced, ReElement is actively producing and qualifying vital critical materials for semiconductor, defense, energy and advanced technology applications. The Company's planned scale-up initiatives include:

Germanium, Gallium and Strategic Materials Line

The initial Marion, Indiana production line is designed to focus on germanium, gallium and related strategic materials from recycled and primary sources. Germanium is used in defense optics, optical fiber, semiconductor applications, advanced optics and other critical technologies.

ReElement has resumed daily commercial production of germanium dioxide at its Noblesville, Indiana facility, restoring a strategic product capability that has not existed at commercial scale in the United States for decades. The Marion production line is designed to expand that capability through dedicated commercial-scale production.

Specialty Hard Products Recycling Line

This production line is designed to process thermal barrier coatings and other specialty recycled materials containing yttrium, gadolinium, zirconium, samarium, cobalt and other strategic elements used in aerospace, defense, industrial and advanced technology applications.

Mixed Rare Earth Concentrate ("MREC") Recycling Line

This production line is designed to separate and purify mixed rare earth concentrate recovered from end-of-life permanent magnets and other recycled feedstocks. The line is expected to produce separated and purified rare earth products, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which are essential for permanent magnets used in electric motors, defense systems, robotics, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and other high-performance applications.

Primary MREC and Rare Earth Feedstock Refining Line

A separate Marion production line is being advanced to process primary rare earth concentrated ores. This line is designed to complement ReElement's recycled-materials capability by providing flexible refining capacity for primary-source feedstocks, enabling the Company to serve a broader range of upstream suppliers and downstream material and magnet-manufacturing customers for elements including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium, gadolinium, samarium and other rare earth and critical mineral products.

Together, the recycled and primary MREC production lines are intended to provide ReElement with a differentiated, feedstock-flexible refining platform capable of supporting a secure and resilient rare earth supply chain from both circular and newly mined sources.

Phase 2: Tungsten and Lithium Production Lines

ReElement is also advancing Phase 2 production lines focused on tungsten and lithium, two critical materials essential to advanced technologies, energy storage, defense systems, high-performance electronics and industrial manufacturing.

The tungsten production line is designed to support the refining and recovery of tungsten-bearing materials for applications including defense, aerospace, cutting tools, electronics and other advanced industrial uses. The lithium production line is designed to expand ReElement's ability to refine and produce high-purity lithium products from recycled feedstocks, supporting the growing demand for domestic battery-material supply chains.

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

The Krach Institute is the world's preeminent trusted technology accelerator. As the leader in the new category of Tech Diplomacy, the Institute integrates technological expertise, Silicon Valley strategies, and foreign policy tools to build the Global Trusted Tech Network-a network of governments, companies, organizations, and individuals committed to accelerating the adoption of trusted technology and ensuring technology advances freedom.

Visit the Krach Institute online at TechDiplomacy.org and follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube. Enroll in the Tech Diplomacy Academy to learn what you need to know now about key emerging technologies and their impact on business, policy and the global economy. Subscribe to the Institute's weekly newsletter Tech Diplomacy Now for the latest news at the intersection of high tech and foreign policy.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a minority holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its refining-first, multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform is designed to process a wide range of inputs - including recycled materials from permanent magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial, defense, and technology waste streams, as well as mined ores, brines, and coal-based byproducts - into high-purity products that support a cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and circular supply chain.

ReElement's innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process leverages its exclusively licensed and internally developed intellectual property, integrating directly into partners' material processing flowsheets to enhance efficiency and adaptability across the global critical mineral supply chain. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-announces-reelement-technologies-corporation-joins-1182254