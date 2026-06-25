

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stock markets are aiming to gain on Thursday after two days of slide. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index had settled at 34,736.09 on Wednesday's close, down 191.29 points or 0.55%.



The Middle East conflict might continue to impact the energy segment and metal sector.



Gold futures are gaining 20 points to 4,028, while July futures for Silive is up 0.188 points.



Crude oil futures is down 0.89 points on Thursday.



Among the major stocks, Fairfax Financial holdings Ltd. is gaining 69.82, up 3.10 percent at 2,319.96.



Banking stock are down, with Royal Bank of Canada sliding 0.13 percent at 288.03 and the Bank of Nova Scotia declining 0.96 percent at 121.48. Bank of Montreal is slightly lower by 0.26 percent or 0.63 percent at 245.53.



In the energy segment, Suncor Energy Inc. is down 3.40 percent to 77.55 and the TC Energy slipped 0.06 percent to 98.67



In the corporate sector, vitamin supplement manufacturer Jamieson Wellness Inc. said its Board is reviewing a potential sale offer on an unsolicited takeover proposal.



As rescuers search for survivors, at least 164 people are reportedly dead in Venezuela on Thursday, in a twin earthquake. More than 900 people were injured. Many buildings have been collapsed due to a 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude quake that lasted for 39 seconds.



Asian shares finished mostly up on Thursday, while European shares are trading moderately up.



In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded sharply lower. Brent crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $72.94 a barrel. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $3,989 an ounce.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 182.06 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,848.90, while the NASDAQ slumped 110.40 points or 0.43 percent to close at 25,476.63 and the S&P 500 slipped 7.24 points or 0.10 percent to end at 7,358.22.



On the economic front, the U.S. Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 73 bcf.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.736 trillion.



New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote before the Crane Money Fund Symposium organized by Crane Data at 3.40 pm ET.



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in moderated question-and-answer session before hybrid Chicago Council on Global Affairs Global Economy Dialogue Series at 6.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday.



China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.23 percent to 4,120.28, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.43 percent to 23,076.91.



Japanese markets gained. The Nikkei average surged 4.61 percent to 72,366.34 while the broader Topix index closed up 1.33 percent at 4,016.47.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.68 percent to 8,748.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.68 percent lower at 8,951.60.



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