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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 16:16
5,765 Euro
+1,05 % +0,060
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6255,66517:28
5,6255,66517:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 15:46 Uhr
172 Leser
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson increases his NAT shareholding to 6 million shares

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are pleased to inform you that Monaco based Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 145,000 shares at $6.44 per share, bringing his holding to 6,000,000 shares.

Following this transaction, members of the Hansson family collectively own 11,600,000 shares and have 5.5% of the total outstanding shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

Prospects for our group are very good.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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