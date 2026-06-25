

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the digital media major, Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI company specializing in industry-leading video and image enhancement models.



The financial details of the acquisition have not been divulged.



As per Adobe, Topaz Labs develops professional quality AI video and image enhancement models and tools and has developed proprietary AI models to support professional video use cases such as upscaling, sharpening, stabilization, frame interpolation, noise removal, footage restoration and more.



With this acquisition, Adobe intends to expand its video and image model offerings with state-of-the-art AI enhancement models in Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud apps, giving creators, designers, video professionals, photographers and enterprises the tools to achieve exceptional quality across every format and workflow.



Topaz Labs Emmy award winning AI technology will be integrated across Adobe's creative AI portfolio, giving creatives the ability to enhance footage, restore and remaster archival content, and blend AI-generated and traditionally captured content into seamless final productions.



'Topaz Labs will also bring its proprietary Neurostream technology that enables large, complex AI models to run locally on consumer devices, democratizing advanced image and video models previously limited to high-end systems or cloud-only usage and positioning Adobe to tap into the growing opportunity for efficient, on-device AI video.', the company said in a statement.



Post transaction close, Topaz Labs customers of all sizes can expect Topaz Labs products to remain available as standalone offerings through the company's website.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.



Currently, ADBE shares are trading at $195.90, down 0.33% on the Nasdaq.



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