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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 13:30
8,948 Euro
-2,83 % -0,261
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 16:54 Uhr
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Midea Energy Draws European Partner Interest as Storage Market Shifts From Volume to Compliance

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade of prioritizing solar installation volume, Europe's renewable energy market is entering a new phase, where intelligent storage dispatch and regulatory compliance have overtaken raw capacity as core competitive metrics, according to attendees at Intersolar Europe 2026.

Against this backdrop, Midea Energy, with its core storage brands Hiconics and CLOU, has drawn steady footfall from regional distributors and project developers. Partners point to integrated system control, proven product quality and local regulatory alignment as key differentiators in a crowded, price-focused market.

Storage installations are surging across Germany, Italy, the UK and Poland, driven by widening day-night electricity price gaps, phased-out solar subsidies and growing power demand from AI data centers. Yet industry insiders warn the market is flooded with low-cost products that fail local safety, grid code and insurance requirements once deployed.

"Many products look identical on the surface, but the real value lies in the battery management system, fire protection and compliance," said Oliver, a German distributor with three years of partnership with CLOU. He noted some customers who chose cheaper alternatives later returned, as the products could not meet German regulatory or insurance standards. To align with strict local rules, CLOU collaborates with German research institutions including the Fraunhofer Institute to adapt software and cybersecurity features to regulations such as Germany's KRITIS critical infrastructure law. "Who buys cheap buys twice. Trust is the foundation of successful storage projects," he added.

In the residential segment, a Hiconics European partner highlighted the brand's strong build quality as a standout advantage. Its IP66-rated storage units deliver consistent field reliability with lower failure rates than most entry-level alternatives, he noted. The iEasyEnergy platform, which unifies solar, storage, heat pumps and EV chargers on a single AI-powered app, also solves the widespread pain point of siloed device operation.

For commercial and utility projects, CLOU's Aqua series storage systems offer millisecond-level grid response and advanced cell balancing technology, with all products holding full CE, IEC and UN certifications. Partners also cited the stability of CLOU's local engineering team as a major trust driver for large-scale deals.

Beyond hardware exports, Midea Energy provides end-to-end local services covering design, financing, installation and long-term maintenance. For European partners navigating a tightening regulatory landscape, this integrated model is gaining ground over pure price competition.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-energy-draws-european-partner-interest-as-storage-market-shifts-from-volume-to-compliance-302810852.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.