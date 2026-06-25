Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Continues to Deliver Outstanding Patient Care with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Data Centre solution

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has modernised and standardised its UPS infrastructure across multiple hospital and community sites through a £1m project with Schneider Electric

Working with Schneider Electric's EcoXpert partner RMD and XMA, EcoStruxure IT Expert and new UPS infrastructure deliver 100% uptime, full visibility and improved energy and lifecycle benchmarking

The project delivers a five-year service and maintenance agreement, helping the Trust proactively monitor, maintain and modernise its UPS infrastructure across sites

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has completed a major infrastructure modernisation project for the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust helping ensure resilient, 'always-on' availability for the critical systems underpinning patient care. Working with EcoXpert partner RMD and XMA, the Trust has deployed Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform and UPS solutions across multiple sites, enabling centralised monitoring, improved operational visibility, and long-term infrastructure planning.

Supporting high-performing NHS services

The Trust provides health and care services to more than 500,000 people across Northumberland and North Tyneside. Covering around 2,500 square miles, it is the largest geographically in the UK and one of the highest performing NHS organisations, having been twice rated 'outstanding' overall by the UK's Care Quality Commission. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management (NHFM), is one of the largest NHS-owned facilities management organisations, delivering capital projects and estate services across the Trust.

The Trust's IT infrastructure supports essential applications including electronic patient records, clinical systems, administration, access control and CCTV. Ensuring uptime across multiple sites is critical to maintaining operational services and supporting patient care. However, legacy UPS systems of varying ages and manufacturers created challenges around maintenance, monitoring and service continuity.

"With the UPS and network infrastructure, our ultimate goal is to improve service as it underpins everything the hospital does," said Mathew Burns, Operational Infrastructure Manager, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "It's not only about looking at new technologies and different ways of working but extracting more value from what we already have. In terms of meeting Service Level Agreements (SLAs), the key challenge is achieving 100% uptime, ensuring systems are always available across multiple sites over a very large geographical area."

Centralised monitoring with EcoStruxure

To address these challenges, the Trust implemented Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform to enable centralised monitoring of its UPS infrastructure across multiple sites. The deployment includes Smart-UPS solutions, network management cards, NetBotz cameras and sensors, and EcoStruxure IT Expert for monitoring and reporting across 175 nodes.

Ross Higgins, Senior Technical Specialist at RMD, said: "We discussed the Trust's key issues such as the runtime needed for its data centres. It was clear that a centralised monitoring system was needed for its infrastructure."

"Adoption of EcoStruxure is developing well. It provides reassurance that our UPS equipment on each site is reliable and 'fit for purpose,'" said Bob Beckwith, Infrastructure Innovation and Transformation Manager, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "The Trust views its digital infrastructure as a pyramid, with power as the foundation and maintenance support at the top. We placed RMD, XMA and Schneider Electric solutions at the base to create a really solid foundation."

The Trust now benefits from centralised visibility of its UPS infrastructure, enabling improved reporting, proactive maintenance, and greater operational control.

Delivering resilience, visibility and efficiency

Following the deployment, the Trust has modernised and standardised its UPS infrastructure, achieving 100% uptime and availability, complete visibility of its UPS estate, and improved benchmarking for energy efficiency and lifecycle health. It can now forecast and budget for maintenance and replacements, while preparing for future data centre consolidation across multiple sites. Data from EcoStruxure also supports ongoing investment decisions and long-term planning.

"Today, in terms of operations, our UPS estate state is healthy with a reassuring healthy report from EcoStruxure," said Mathew Burns. "This is a significant investment for the Trust and we didn't want to put all the new equipment in without having the confidence to know that everything underpinning it was okay. EcoStruxure gives us that confidence."

"Projects like this demonstrate how resilient, connected power infrastructure underpins critical public services," said Matthew Baynes, Vice President, Secure Power and Data Centre division, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland. "By modernising and standardising its UPS infrastructure Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has created a highly resilient digital foundation that supports operational continuity, enhances visibility across its estate and ensures healthcare teams can continue delivering outstanding patient care with confidence."

With a total investment of around £1 million, the Trust plans to consolidate its data centres, refresh UPS systems, and continue leveraging Schneider Electric's solutions under its five-year contract, including ongoing service and maintenance with RMD.

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About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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