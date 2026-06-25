PRESS RELEASE

Equasens renews its governance with the appointment of Dominique Pautrat as Chairman of the Board

and four new directors

Evolution of the governance combining management continuity with enhanced expertise in support of the Group's strategy





combining management continuity with enhanced expertise in support of the Group's strategy Appointment of Dominique Pautrat , Director and formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Group from 2010 to 2022, succeeding Thierry Chapusot as Chairman of the Board





, Director and formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Group from 2010 to 2022, succeeding Thierry Chapusot as Chairman of the Board Appointments to the Board of Céline Dargent as Independent Director - Sylvie Ortillon , replacing Emilie Lecomte, as well as Vincent Monestel and François-Pierre Marquier as Directors





to the Board of as - , replacing Emilie Lecomte, as well as and as Watch the joint interview (in French) with Dominique Pautrat and Denis Supplisson here





Villers-lès-Nancy, 25 June 2026, 6:00 p.m. CEST - Equasens (ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker: EQS), a leading provider of digital solutions for healthcare professionals, today announced, following its Board of Directors meeting, the appointment of Dominique Pautrat as Chairman of the Board. He succeeds Thierry Chapusot, founder of the Group and Chairman of the Board since 2010, whose term of office has expired.

This transition is accompanied by the appointment of four new directors, further strengthening the diversity and expertise of the Board. The Annual General Meeting approved the co-option of Sylvie Ortillon, a pharmacist, as Director, replacing Emilie Lecomte following her resignation, and also appointed three new Board members: Céline Dargent, chartered accountant, consultant and sustainability auditor, as Independent Director; Vincent Monestel, a pharmacist; and François-Pierre Marquier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Equasens and Director of the Pharmagest Division.

Dominique Pautrat has an in-depth understanding of Equasens Group, whose growth he has supported since its inception. As Chief Executive Officer from 2010 to 2022, he led a period of strong growth and diversification, expanding the Group's reach to other healthcare professions as well as healthcare and medico-social institutions. It was also under his leadership that the Group developed its European operations in England and Italy.

In addition to his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer, he served as a member of the Executive Board of La Coopérative Welcoop and Marque Verte Santé, the parent company of Equasens Group, from 2013 to 2022. Since 2022, he has served as Chairman of both organisations while continuing to sit on Equasens' Board of Directors. His extensive experience across the Group's business lines, understanding of its ecosystem and long-term strategic vision make him particularly well suited to chair the Board.

These developments continue the momentum of strengthening operational governance initiated by the Equasens Group to support its growth ambitions, following the appointment of François-Pierre Marquier as Deputy Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2026, alongside Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégoire de Rotalier, who has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2021 and as Head of the Healthcare Facilities Division since 2006. The Group is thus strengthening its governance structure within its executive team and Board of Directors to advance its growth ambitions both in France and across Europe.

Thierry Chapusot, former Chairman of the Board of Equasens, commented: "After sixteen years as Chairman of the Board, I am proud to hand over the chairmanship to Dominique Pautrat, whose extensive knowledge of the Group's business lines and understanding of the sector's strategic challenges make him a natural choice to guide Equasens through its next phase of development. Today, the Group benefits from strong fundamentals and a proven technological edge, whether through the integration of AI into our business software solutions, the deployment of our Private Healthcare Cloud, or the momentum generated by the Wave 2 of the French Ségur Numérique programme. I am confident that, under Dominique Pautrat's leadership, Equasens will continue to cement its position as a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions in France and across Europe."

Dominique Pautrat, the newly appointed Chairman, added: "Equasens is a Group to which I have a long-standing commitment and whose strengths, people and ambitions I know intimately. My priority will be to ensure effective oversight of the Group's strategy and governance, while ensuring that the Board serves as a forum for dialogue, rigour and support for executive management. With the digital healthcare market undergoing rapid transformation, Equasens has all the strengths needed to establish itself as a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions across Europe. On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Thierry Chapusot for his entrepreneurial vision and his decisive contributions to the creation and development of the Group."

Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer, added: "I would also like to thank Thierry Chapusot for his unwavering commitment over the years in laying the groundwork for the Group's sustainable growth. We have long shared the same strategic vision, particularly with regard to technological leadership and international expansion. We now look forward to continuing to deliver on that strategic roadmap alongside Dominique Pautrat, with whom we are fully aligned on the Group's future direction."

About Equasens Group

Founded over 40 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

Reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC- SMALL and CAC- All-Tradable

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Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Réglement Différé" - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

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