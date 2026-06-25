

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a sluggish spell early on in the session, the Switzerland market gained significant ground in positive territory on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several counters amid renewed optimism about AI after U.S. tech major Micron reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised its revenue outlook.



The benchmark SMI, which moved along the flat line till mid-morning, climbed to a new record high of 14,267.65 before settling at 14,231.96, up 114.21 points or 0.81% from previous close.



Julius Baer climbed more than 4.5%. Kuehne + Nagel gained about 3.3% and VAT Group moved up 2.37%, while Sika, Straumann Holding, Lonza Group, Holcim and Amrize gained 1.6%-2%.



Novartis, Sandoz Group, UBS Group, Roche, Geberit, Schindler Ps, Nestle, Sonova and Alcon also ended notably higher.



Galderma Group drifted down by about 2.7%. Logitech International ended 2.41% down, while Givaudan eased by nearly 1%.



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