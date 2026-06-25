W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of John Enright as president of Berkley Specialty London and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Syndicate Management Limited, the Lloyd's managing agent for W. R. Berkley Syndicate 1967, effective July 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval. He succeeds James Hastings, who will continue to serve in a corporate role at Berkley and support the transition.

Mr. Enright has nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry across strategy, operations, finance, and technology with a particular focus on the London and international markets. Most recently, he served as Berkley Specialty London's chief operating officer.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "John is a proven executive with deep expertise in the London and international markets, who is well-suited to lead the talented team at Berkley Specialty London. We are fortunate to have him step into the role of president. James has done a tremendous job in moving the business forward over the last five years, and we are pleased that he will continue to share his talent and expertise with the broader group."

Berkley Specialty London delivers global specialty insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of chosen classes and industries, with a comprehensive product offering across the Specialty Property and Specialty Casualty sectors. For further information about the products and services available from Berkley Specialty London, please visit www.berkleyspecialtylondon.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

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Contacts:

Karen A. Horvath

Vice President External

Financial Communications

(203) 629-3000