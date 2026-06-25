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WKN: A41TQY | ISIN: US7311054099 | Ticker-Symbol: A4N4
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 21:42
16,400 Euro
-7,87 % -1,400
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,65016,75023:00
16,55016,90022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR16,400-7,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.