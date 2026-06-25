Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (WKN: A2QPAL) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling for its inaugural 2026 drill program, targeting up to 10,000 metres at the Great Northern Project, Newfoundland (the "Program"). Gold Hunter is a Newfoundland-focused gold exploration company exploring this district-scale project, a consolidated 26,237-hectare land package with known gold mineralization, established infrastructure, and a fully funded inaugural drill campaign.

Highlights

Drilling commences on the Company's fully funded inaugural 2026 diamond drill program of up to 10,000 metres at the district-scale Great Northern Project.

The Program will target high-priority areas defined through the Company's data-driven workflow, including a district-scale geophysical survey and a machine-learning targeting analysis of vast historical data, which was completed in 2025, identifying multiple areas of interest along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure.

Diamond drilling and infrastructure support is being provided by MCL Drilling, based in Deer Lake, Newfoundland, approximately 85 kilometres south of the project.

The Program is being led by VP of Exploration, Rory Kutluoglu, and managed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a senior geological consulting firm with almost 40 years of experience managing large, complex drill programs.





Figure 1. Overview location map of the Great Northern Project in the White Bay area of northwest Newfoundland, along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/302904_ec71fef6a4e07b72_001full.jpg

Program Details

The Program is structured around three strategic pillars:

Regional exploration along the gold-bearing structural splays of the Doucers Valley Fault, which extend up to 10 kilometres from the main corridor, on the property;

On-trend drilling at the Thor Deposit and across the Viking Block; and

Verification drilling of the Rattling Brook historical estimate.

The Thor Deposit hosts a mineral resource estimate of 879,000 tonnes Indicated at 1.79 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") (51,000 ounces Au) and 67,000 tonnes Inferred at 1.97 g/t Au (4,200 ounces Au), as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thor Deposit, Viking Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland (effective July 12, 2024). Target prioritization has been informed by the Company's 2025 district-scale geophysical survey, along with data compilation and interpretation by the technical team, and further supplemented by a machine-learning targeting analysis completed by Windfall Geotek.





Photo 1. MCL Drilling's diamond drill rig onsite at the Great Northern Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/302904_ec71fef6a4e07b72_002full.jpg

Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter, commented:

"The commencement of our inaugural drill program is one of the most significant milestones achieved to date at Gold Hunter. Since consolidating this district, we have completed the disciplined, methodical work required to drill from a position of knowledge, reinterpreting decades of historical data and applying a rigorous, data-driven workflow to prioritize our targets. For the first time, this district-scale land package is being explored as a cohesive opportunity. We look forward to providing updates on our progress as drilling continues."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Gold Hunter Resources Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of London.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, the planned drill program, its timing and objectives, and expected results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, the ability to retain qualified personnel and contractors, timely completion of drilling programs, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302904

Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.