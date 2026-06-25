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WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 19:56
31,680 Euro
+1,41 % +0,440
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
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31,66031,78025.06.
31,64031,74025.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 23:58 Uhr
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SCOR acknowledges the arbitration award confirming the validity of the retrocession treaties entered into with Covéa in June 2021

Press release
25 June 2026 - N° 14

SCOR acknowledges the arbitration award confirming the validity of the retrocession treaties entered into with Covéa in June 2021

SCOR acknowledges the award issued on June 25, 2026 by the arbitration tribunal in the proceedings initiated in 2022 seeking the enforcement of the retrocession treaties entered into with Covéa in June 2021.

These treaties provide for the transfer to Covéa of 30% of the Life & Health portfolio held by SCOR's Irish entities as at December 31, 2020.

The arbitration tribunal confirmed the validity of the treaties, which will continue to be performed in accordance with their terms.

The tribunal further found it equitable to award compensation to Covéa in an amount of USD 488.3 million. After taking into account provisions, the impact on SCOR's net results at Q2 2026 will be approximately EUR 50 million, with no negative impact on SCOR's solvency ratio and liquidity position.

SCOR remains fully focused on executing the final year of its Forward 2026 plan, with continued emphasis on balance sheet resilience and disciplined underwriting in a more competitive market.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com



Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com



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All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

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  • SCOR Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.