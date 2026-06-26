

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release May figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Production is expected to rise 2.0 percent on month and 17.0 percent on year following the 5.8 percent monthly increase and the 17.6 percent spike in April.



Japan will see June results for consumer prices in the Tokyo region; in May, overall Tokyo inflation was up 1.4 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 1.3 percent.



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