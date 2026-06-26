

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. aviation officials are digging into a handful of recent incidents, including a pilot's medical emergency, a crash landing in Alaska, and a close call between two passenger planes in Boston.



This comes as millions of Americans get ready to travel for the Independence Day holiday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is gearing up to screen almost 18.7 million travelers from June 30 to July 6.



One of the incidents involved an Air Canada flight from Newark to Halifax that had to divert to Boston when the captain suffered a medical issue.



The first officer managed to land the plane safely, with some passengers and a nurse stepping in to help secure the incapacitated pilot until emergency teams arrived.



In another case, a Wright Air Service Cessna 208 Caravan in Alaska, carrying 10 people, made an emergency landing due to engine trouble just after takeoff.



Fortunately, everyone got out safely, and they were picked up by helicopter. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are looking into this situation.



Meanwhile, a Delta Air Lines flight had to pull back from landing at Boston Logan International Airport when an American Airlines plane began its takeoff on a runway that crossed theirs. The Delta crew executed a go-around, and luckily, the two aircraft avoided a collision. The FAA and NTSB are also investigating this incident.



Aviation experts pointed out that while these incidents make headlines, the investigations aim to pinpoint causes and enhance safety, rather than signaling any kind of overall decline in flight safety.



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