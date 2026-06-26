UraniumX Discovery Corp.: UraniumX Announces DTC Eligibility for U.S. Traded Shares

Enhanced Access for U.S. Investors Through Electronic Clearing and Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CNSX:STMN)(OTCQB:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) ("UraniumX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares, traded on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "STMXF", are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and settling the Company's shares for U.S. investors. With DTC eligibility, shares of UraniumX can be electronically cleared and settled through U.S. broker-dealers, eliminating the need for physical share certificates and reducing settlement times. This enhancement is expected to increase the accessibility of UraniumX's shares for a broader base of U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer of UraniumX, commented: "DTC eligibility is an important step in making UraniumX accessible to the growing base of U.S. investors seeking exposure to Canadian uranium exploration. As we continue to advance our Murphy Lake drill program in the Athabasca Basin and build a multi-asset uranium platform, DTC eligibility removes a key barrier for American investors looking to participate in the UraniumX story."

About DTC Eligibility

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and provides clearing, settlement, and information services for equities, corporate and municipal bond trades, and money market instruments traded in the United States. DTC eligibility allows securities to be deposited and held at DTC, facilitating the electronic transfer of shares between brokerage accounts without the need for physical movement of certificates. Most major U.S. broker-dealers require DTC eligibility as a condition for holding and trading securities.

About UraniumX Discovery Corp.

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian-based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of Canada's most active uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. UraniumX additionally holds 100% interests in the Zoo Bay and NeoCore uranium properties, and maintains a portfolio approach to uranium exploration across Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility; the expected increase in accessibility of the Company's shares to U.S. investors; and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market conditions; volatility in equity and capital markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-announces-dtc-eligibility-for-u.s.-traded-shares-1182698