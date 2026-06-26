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WKN: A40FLP | ISIN: GB00BS3DYQ52 | Ticker-Symbol: 0IK
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 09:32
9,165 Euro
+2,92 % +0,260
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RASPBERRY PI HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RASPBERRY PI HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8159,02510:02
8,8309,01010:02
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 09:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DEEPX and Sixfab Launch 'DEEPX AI HAT' to Drive Edge Physical AI on Raspberry Pi

  • Partnership delivers high-performance, low-power AI acceleration directly to the global Raspberry Pi ecosystem
  • Eliminates cloud dependency for real-time inference in robotics and smart automation
  • Rolls out production-ready Starter Kit and SDKs to lower entry barriers for global developers

Marked as "Intelligentized by DEEPX," the product brings high-performance, low-power AI inference capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5 ecosystem, enabling developers and enterprises to build real-time Physical AI applications at the edge.

'The DEEPX AI HAT' integrates DEEPX's proprietary NPU technology to run complex embedded AI models locally and in real time. It delivers an optimized balance of computational power and energy efficiency, enabling robust Physical AI inference in power-constrained environments such as robotics, smart agriculture, and factory automation.

"The DEEPX AI HAT offers our global community of enterprise developers and makers a highly efficient path to scale edge AI applications," said Roger Thornton, Director of Applications at Raspberry Pi.

To accelerate commercial adoption, DEEPX is rolling out a comprehensive developer package globally:
- Developer-Friendly SDKs: Software tools optimized for seamless model compilation and instant edge deployment.

"The future of Physical AI does not reside within a handful of data centers; it belongs to the billions of devices, robots, and industrial endpoints in the real world," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX.

"By pairing Raspberry Pi's versatility with our low-power NPU, we aim to drive the democratization of Physical AI so that anyone can build and deploy advanced AI solutions." Kim added, "This launch is a cornerstone of our long-term strategy to cultivate future talent and developer ecosystems. DEEPX will expand collaborations with governments, academia, and industries worldwide to ultimately emerge as the definitive global standard platform for Physical AI."

The DEEPX AI HAT will soon be available worldwide through authorized distribution channels. Moving forward, DEEPX and Raspberry Pi anticipate further technical cooperation to elevate the platform as an enterprise-grade AI edge node.

Official Channel
Homepage: https://deepx.ai/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepx-corp/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepx2692/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepx-and-sixfab-launch-deepx-ai-hat-to-drive-edge-physical-ai-on-raspberry-pi-302811628.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.