Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 15, 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2026, short interest in 3,764 Nasdaq Global Market? securities totaled 17,903,270,409 shares compared with 17,273,936,410 shares in 3,749 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 29, 2026. The mid-June short interest represents 2.79 days compared with 3.01 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,659 securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market? totaled 4,045,966,221 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2026, compared with 3,946,041,797 shares in 1,650 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.

In summary, short interest in all 5,423 Nasdaq securities totaled 21,949,236,630 shares at the June 15, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,399 issues and 21,219,978,207 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.06 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.15 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:

Sam Raffalli

sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com





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